Effect of climate change: 9,000,000 Indians at risk of going hungry by 2030, report says

A recent study found that climate change will put nearly 23% more Indians at risk of starvation by 2030 due to reduced agricultural production and disruption of food supply chains.

The 2022 World Food Policy Report by the International Food Policy Research Institute showed that without climate change, 7.39 million Indians would have gone hungry by 2030.

However, the researchers found that 9.06 million citizens (22.69% more) would be at risk if climate change was taken into account.

India’s overall food production – an index, by weight, of grains, meats, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, pulses, roots and tubers – is expected to fall from 1.627 under normal circumstances to 1.549 if climate change is taken into account , the report adds.

The projections were made under a model called IMPACT, which simulates domestic and international agricultural markets by looking at economic, water and crop patterns across the world.

The report also talked about the temperature across India and predicted that it could increase between 2.4 degrees Celsius and 4.4 degrees Celsius by 2100. Summer heat waves are also expected to triple or quadruple by 2100 .

The rise in average temperature is likely to have an impact on agricultural production. The report projects that agricultural yields could drop 1.8-6.6% by 2041-2060 and 7.2-23.6% by 2061-2080 due to climate change.

